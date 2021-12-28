Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 73.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 184,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 48,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

