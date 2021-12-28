Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $652.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $673.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $719.70. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.