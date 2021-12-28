Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 597 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $197.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.44. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.04 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

