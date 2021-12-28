Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 228,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

