Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,110 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,501 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,664 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $182.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.38.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,781,111. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

