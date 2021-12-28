Comparing Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.38 $3.35 million $0.16 5.33 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 15.00 $110.75 million $1.49 69.05

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greystone Logistics and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08% Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33%

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Greystone Logistics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

