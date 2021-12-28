Comparing LiveOne (LVO) & Its Rivals

LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) is one of 72 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LiveOne to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80% LiveOne Competitors 4.71% -36.52% 1.56%

This table compares LiveOne and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million -$41.82 million -2.17 LiveOne Competitors $1.51 billion $103.17 million 13.09

LiveOne’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LiveOne and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveOne Competitors 845 4513 5263 191 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 16.63%. Given LiveOne’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveOne has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne’s peers have a beta of -8.57, indicating that their average share price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveOne peers beat LiveOne on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

