Comparing TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) & Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy 17.42% 4.19% 2.76% Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74%

19.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TransGlobe Energy and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.84%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.93 -$77.40 million $0.43 7.14 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.65 -$102.75 million N/A N/A

TransGlobe Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Oil & Gas.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats Vista Oil & Gas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

