Comparing Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) & Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Yalla Group alerts:

3.9% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yalla Group and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vimeo 0 4 5 0 2.56

Yalla Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.51%. Vimeo has a consensus price target of $36.57, suggesting a potential upside of 101.38%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Vimeo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and Vimeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 6.50 $3.21 million $0.41 14.85 Vimeo $283.22 million N/A -$50.63 million N/A N/A

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vimeo.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 28.57% 26.30% 23.78% Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72%

Summary

Yalla Group beats Vimeo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.