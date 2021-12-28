Comparing Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) and Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Illinois Tool Works and Zurn Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works 2 9 4 0 2.13 Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus target price of $234.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.41%. Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Zurn Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zurn Water Solutions is more favorable than Illinois Tool Works.

Dividends

Illinois Tool Works pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Zurn Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Illinois Tool Works pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zurn Water Solutions pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Zurn Water Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works $12.57 billion 6.13 $2.11 billion $8.60 28.57 Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.15 $48.50 million $1.80 20.36

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Zurn Water Solutions. Zurn Water Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illinois Tool Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Zurn Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works 19.14% 78.53% 16.96% Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Zurn Water Solutions on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment manufactures equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials, structures, gases and fluids. The Food Equipment segment supplies commercial food equipment and provides related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment provides adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, janitorial and hygiene products, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment furnishes arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a wide array of industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment makes construction fastening systems and truss products. The Specialty Products segment manufacturing beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipmen

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

