CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.81 Million

Brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post sales of $278.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.40 million to $279.80 million. CONMED reported sales of $252.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CONMED by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CONMED by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.80. 1,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32. CONMED has a 1-year low of $106.15 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.