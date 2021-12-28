Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,657. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

