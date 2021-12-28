Constellation (DAG) Trading 23.8% Higher This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $224.38 million and $2.32 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

