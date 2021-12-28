Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Continental Resources stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

