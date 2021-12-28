Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.24. 18,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.02 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,432 shares of company stock worth $36,525,293. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

