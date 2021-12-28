Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 18,922 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 27,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 386,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period.

BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. 1,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

