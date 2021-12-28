Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $35.77 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $35,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

