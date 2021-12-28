Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,914 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 1.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 207.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 364.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 59,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,495. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

