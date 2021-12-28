Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 6,063 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after buying an additional 189,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. 63,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,241. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

