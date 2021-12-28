Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of AGCO worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

AGCO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.74. 2,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,208. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.