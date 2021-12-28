Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $148.73 on Thursday. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Copart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

