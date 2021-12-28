Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Makes New $101,000 Investment in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at $483,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,554. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

