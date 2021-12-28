Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,523 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.