Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. MYR Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MYR Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MYR Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.58. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

