CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 221,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,937,241 shares.The stock last traded at $169.41 and had previously closed at $169.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.77.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

