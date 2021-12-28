Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,589,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

