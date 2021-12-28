Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $564.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.14. The company has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

