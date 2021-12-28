Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 854,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

