Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $432,000 in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,091,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $83.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.