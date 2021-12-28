Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 181.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.94.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

