Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CGI by 104.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 3,828.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 486.1% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIB stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

