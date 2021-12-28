Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRCT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,222,091 shares of company stock worth $29,586,834 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $23.09 on Friday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

