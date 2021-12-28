Critical Analysis: Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) versus Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 23.96% 55.56% 29.99% Marvell Technology -10.48% 8.26% 6.47%

Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Himax Technologies and Marvell Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.76 $47.13 million $1.88 7.48 Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 25.81 -$277.30 million ($0.53) -171.34

Himax Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Himax Technologies and Marvell Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Marvell Technology 0 2 26 0 2.93

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 27.10%. Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $97.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Dividends

Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marvell Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Himax Technologies pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology pays out -45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Himax Technologies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Himax Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Marvell Technology on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

