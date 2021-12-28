Crypterium Market Capitalization Reaches $10.94 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $3.02 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00045016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,657,762 coins and its circulating supply is 81,660,211 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

