CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

CSGS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.97. 211,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,646. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

