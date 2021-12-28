Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $15.66

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $15.26. Cue Health shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 11,344 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cue Health Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.