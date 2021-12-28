CumStar Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (CUMSTAR)

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One CumStar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CumStar has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $613,881.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CumStar has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.39 or 0.07892131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.53 or 1.00737500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008107 BTC.

CumStar Profile

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

Buying and Selling CumStar

