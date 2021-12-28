Curate Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00004847 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $19.90 million and $1.07 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curate has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007293 BTC.

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,893 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

