CUTcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $28.45 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $28.45 million and $587.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00231131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00037149 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00028375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00520650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00076303 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,608,287 coins and its circulating supply is 152,608,287 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

