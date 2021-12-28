CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,282 shares.The stock last traded at $84.40 and had previously closed at $81.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a market cap of $892.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2,041.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. The company had revenue of $144.72 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $2.93 per share. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 29,300.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

