CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.38.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,501. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

