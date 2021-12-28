Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.15

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

