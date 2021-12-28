Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.15

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
