CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Down 6.4%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 2,554,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,076,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $708.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -1.04.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

