Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,820. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $232.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

