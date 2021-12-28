Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 26,123.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $327.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.61. The stock has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

