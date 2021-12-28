DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.09 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $284.33 million and $4.09 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00009163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.39 or 0.07908501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.80 or 0.99868233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,958,549 coins and its circulating supply is 63,127,745 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

