David D. Kim Sells 6,895 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) insider David D. Kim sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $124,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 667,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMKR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

