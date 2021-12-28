Davidson Investment Advisors Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $89.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.