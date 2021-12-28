Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00004935 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $171.30 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007293 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,522,813 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

