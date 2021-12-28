DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,350,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 149,092 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream makes up 4.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $263,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 103,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 3.43. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

